Former Samajwadi Party leader Gaurav Bhatia joins BJP

Gaurav Bhatia after joining the BJP Gaurav Bhatia after joining the BJP

Former Samajwadi Party leader and spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Bhatia who quit the Samajwadi Party before the UP elections formally joined the saffron party at its Delhi headquarters on Sunday evening.

Bhatia, who was also the national president of SP’s lawyers wing, had quit the party saying it failed to protect the interest of the lawyer community in Uttar Pradesh. A Supreme Court lawayer, Bhatia is son of late Virendra Bhatia, UP’s former advocate general and also a Rajya Sabha member. He was considered very close to SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd