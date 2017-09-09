Former RSS ideologue moves SC: Presence of Rohingyas may lead to another partition, says Govindacharya

The petition filed by Rohingya refugees Mohammad Salimullah and Mohammad Shaqir will come up for hearing before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court on September 11. REUTERS/File Photo The petition filed by Rohingya refugees Mohammad Salimullah and Mohammad Shaqir will come up for hearing before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court on September 11. REUTERS/File Photo

Former RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking deportation of Rohingya refugees from India, saying their continued presence “may lead to another partition of the country”.

“It has also become known that al Qaeda is trying to use the Rohingya community for terror and jihad and and if Rohingyas’ plea is entertained then it may lead to another partition of the country,” the plea said, seeking the court’s permission to allow him to implead in a petition filed by two Rohingyas challenging the Centre’s plan to deport them.

“Rohingyas have no constitutional right to stay in India and their deportation would be in consonance with the exercise of the sovereign power vested with the central government and their deportation does not violate the international law,” it said.

The Supreme Court, the application added, had directed the Centre to check cross-border influx of illegal immigrants keeping in mind the interests of the Indian citizen and requested the court not to make any exception in the case of the Rohingyas.

The plea also said the population explosion in India was taking a heavy toll on the country’s resources. “People are dying in Delhi under heaps of garbage and Rohingyas’ demand to the Union Government to provide them basic amenities violates the fundamental rights of Indians,” it said.

The petition filed by Rohingya refugees Mohammad Salimullah and Mohammad Shaqir will come up for hearing before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court on September 11. Both have claimed to have taken refuge in India after escaping from Myanmar due to widespread discrimination, violence and bloodshed against the community there and opposed the deportation plans.

“Proposed deportation is contrary to the Constitutional protections of Article 14 (Right to Equality), Article 21 (Right to Life and Personal Liberty) and Article 51(c) of the Constitution of India, which provides equal rights and liberty to every person,” they contended, adding “this Act would also be in contradiction with the principle of ‘Non-Refoulement’.”

