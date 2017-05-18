Former RJD MP Prabhunath Singh convicted in MLA Ashaok Singh murder case

Former RDJ MP Prabhunath Singh Former RDJ MP Prabhunath Singh

Former RJD MP from Maharajganj Prabhunath Singh was on Thursday convicted in the 22-year old murder case of an MLA by a Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) court. The quantum of punishment would be decided on May 23. Singh had been sent to judicial custody.

The Hazaribagh court sentenced Singh, his brother Dinath Singh and one Ritesh Singh, a former mukhiya, in the murder case of former MLA Ashok Singh, who was killed in July 1995. Ashoak Singh represented Masrakh Assembly constituency of Saran. Prabhunath Singh had lost last Lok Sabha election from Maharajganj to BJP’s Janardhan Singh Sigriwal. Singh was a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

Ashok Singh, then a Janta Dal MLA, had escaped an attack on him in 1991 but was killed in 1995.

The senior RJD leader’s conviction brought yet another embarrassment to RJD that is also facing corruption allegations. BJP took the opportunity to mount attack on Grand Alliance government with BJP legislature party leader Sushil Kumar Modi asking how the Bihar CM would “justify alliance with RJD that has convicted leaders like Mohammed Shahabuddin and now Prabhunath Singh

