Former RJD MP Prabhunath Singh, Lalu’s aide, convicted in 22-year-old murder case

Former RJD MP Prabhunath Singh, who is a close aide of Lalu Prasad Yadav, and two others were on Thursday convicted by a Hazaribagh court in Jharkhand, in the 1995 Ashok Singh murder case. The quantum of punishment for the trio will be announced on May 23.

Besides Prabhunath Singh, his brother Dina Nath Singh and former mukhiya Ritesh Singh have also been convicted in the murder case.

Ashok Singh, a Janata Dal MLA from Masrakh, was killed at his house in Patna following which Prabhunath Singh was named as the prime accused in the murder case.

Singh was only 28 at the time of his murder. His wife Chandni Devi had filed an FIR at the Secretariat police station in Patna. He was a political rival of Prabhunath Singh and had even defeated him once in the assembly elections.

In 1997, the Patna High Court had transferred the case from Patna to Hazaribagh.

