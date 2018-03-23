Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan explains why he’s absent from Twitter

The Reserve Bank of India has an active Twitter account, functional since January 2012 with 3.2 lakh followers, but its popular former governor Raghuram Rajan is still not on the micro-blogging platform. On Friday, Rajan explained why that is so. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Future global digital summit in Kochi, Rajan said, “I don’t have time. My sense in many of these things is that if you start engaging, you have to be a constant presence. I certainly don’t have the ability to think quickly and respond in 20-30 seconds in a 140-character tweet.”
Rajan, currently a professor of finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, was one of the keynote speakers at the #future digital summit organised with the support of the Kerala government to pave the way for the state’s digital future.
Over two days, the summit saw hectic deliberations between CEOs, industry leaders and government officials on the intersection of technology and various sectors such as banking, travel, health and education. The summit was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who launched a unified governance mobile app that will help citizens utilise government services better. Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, Sajan Pillai of UST Global, Harish Krishnan of CISCO and Gita Gopinath from Harvard University were some of the prominent attendees at the summit.
