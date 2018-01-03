Top News
Former R&AW chief Rajinder Khanna appointed as Deputy NSA

Rajinder Khanna was serving as OSD in the National Security Council Secretariat

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: January 3, 2018 4:40 am
new deputy nsa, national security advicer, former raw chief, rajinder khanna, ajit doval, indian express Rajinder Khanna (Second from left) (Source: @PIBHomeAffairs/Twitter)
The government on Tuesday appointed Rajinder Khanna, former chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), as the country’s Deputy National Security Adviser.

Khanna was serving as Officer on Special Duty (Neighbouring Studies) in the PM-headed National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), to which he was appointed in February last year on a one-year contract. The NSCS is the apex body on all internal and external security-related matters, where NSA Ajit Doval is the secretary.

The Cabinet’s Appointments Committee Tuesday cleared Khanna’s re-employment on contract basis, as per an order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Considered an expert in counter-terrorism, Khanna was appointed R&AW chief in December 2014 for a fixed two-year term and was succeeded by Anil Dasmana. Khanna joined R&AW in 1978 and was the first chief of the agency to be directly recruited into the Research and Analysis Service cadre.

