Former Punjab minister Sucha Singh Langah booked for rape

Former Punjab minister and SAD leader Sucha Singh Langah has been booked for allegedly raping a 39-year-old woman for over eight years.

The victim, a government employee, said she was a classmate of Langah’s daughter in a college in Dhariwal, Gurdaspur.

She has submitted a video to the police in support of her allegation against Langah, who is at present a member of the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee (SGPC) and district president of SAD in Gurdaspur.

Langah has been booked under IPC sections 376, 384, 420 and 506.

Langah later issued a statement to the media calling the charges and the FIR against him a “political witch-hunt” at the “politically opportune” time of the October 11 Gurdaspur Lok Sabha byelection.

Disputing the police version that he was evading arrest, Langah said, “As a responsible citizen, I forthwith resign from all party posts and from the membership of the SGPC. I have full faith in the judiciary. Therefore, I am submitting to the process of law by surrendering in the court tomorrow.”

He said the FIR was intended to keep him away from the campaign. His former Assembly constituency is Dera Baba Nanak, one of the segments in the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency. Though he lost the 2012 and 2017 elections, he still views the region as a stronghold.

His statement was issued through the media advisor to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Hours later, a statement from Badal said he had accepted Langah’s resignation from all party posts “with immediate effect”.

According to FIR registered in Gurdaspur city police station, the complainant, a native of Gurdaspur alleged that she first met Langah in 2009, after the death of her husband in 2008, for a job to support her family. She first met Langah with her family at Kisan Bhavan in Chandigarh. She was called by him again to Kisan Bhavan after three days, but this time she was told to come alone.

She was allegedly raped by Langah during this meeting . The woman said she remained silent as she was afraid of the consequences of making allegations against him as he belonged to a party in power. He was a minister in 1997-2002 and 2007-2012 SAD governments.

She was allegedly promised a job by Langah during their third meeting. He made a call to a police officer to give her a job on compassionate grounds during this meeting.

She got the job, and was allegedly raped repeatedly after that. She alleged that Langah threatened her time and again against revealing this and also boasted about his links with UP-based gangsters to get anyone killed anytime.

Langah allegedly promised her a plot in a Chandigarh Industrial Area and told her he had done the same for many other women.

