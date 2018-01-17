Former SGPC chief secretary Manjit Singh Calcutta passes away

He was undergoing treatment for some health problems. (Source: TV Grab) He was undergoing treatment for some health problems. (Source: TV Grab)

Former Punjab cabinet minister and honorary chief secretary of Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) Manjit Singh Calcutta passed away at a hospital in Amritsar on Wednesday morning. He was 80.

He was undergoing treatment for some health problems.

Calcutta was close to former SGPC chief Gurcharan Singh Tohra. He was also close to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Despite political opposition in recent years, his expertise on Sikh affairs often made former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal to consult him on complex issues.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App