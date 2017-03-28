Former Punjab minister Gurdev Singh Badal passes away

Former Punjab minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Gurdev Singh Badal passed away today after prolonged illness.

He breathed his last at the DMC Hero Heart Institute at Ludhiana today.

Gurdev was 85 and is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Cardiologist Dr Vishwmohan said that he was a chronic cardiac patient. Recently he had developed multiple problems, the doctor said, adding that Gurdev had been admitted to the hospital on March 9.

One of his sons, Kewal Singh Badal is a former Vice President of the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandhak Committee (SGPC). His other son Suba Singh unsuccessfully contested the recent assembly polls from the Jaito Assembly seat.

Gurdev had represented Panjgrain and Jaito assembly seats in the past.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal expressed condolence over the death of Gurdev. The deceased was considered close to the former Punjab CM and had also been the Vice President of SAD.

