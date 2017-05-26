KPS Gill dead: Former Punjab DGP suffered cardiac arrest

Former Punjab DGP K P S Gill died Friday at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) in Delhi, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was also suffering from end stage kidney failure and significant ischemic heart disease and had been recovering from peritonitis.
The former DGP often credited for playing a key but controversial role in ending terrorism in Punjab, passed away at 2:55 pm at the age of 82. He was admitted on May 18 under the care of Dr D S Rana, Chairman, Department of Nephrology and Board of Management. According to Dr D S Rana, “Mr K P S Gill was suffering from End Stage Kidney Failure and significant Ischemic Heart Disease. He had been recovering from Peritonitis but died of sudden cardiac arrest due to cardiac arrhythmia.”
Kanwar Pal Singh Gill, popularly known as K P S Gill joined the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1958 and was assigned to two northeastern states of Assam and Meghalaya. He served twice as the DGP of Punjab and is credited for rooting out militancy in the state. He retired from IPS in 1995.
In 1989, Gill received a Padma Shri award for his work in the civil service. He later turned into an author and wrote the book Punjab: The Knights of Falsehood in 1997. He also edited the 2001 book Terror And Containment: Perspectives on India’s Internal Security with Ajai Sahni and also co-authored the book The Global Threat of Terror:Ideological, Material & Political Linkages with Sahni.
He was also an editor of the Institute for Conflict Management(ICM) and president of the Indian Hockey Federation (IHF).
- May 26, 2017 at 5:15 pmA Lion Hearted soul...The man who brought a change to the dynamics of Punjab in the early 90s. He had a never-say-die at ude and was a very courageous and prin lly tough cop. Truly, the son of soil, he in the company of Late Sardar Beant Singh freed Punjab from the evils of Terrorism. Few people never DIE, they live forever...He shall be remembered forever for all the great work he did for his Motherland.Reply
- May 26, 2017 at 5:14 pmTHANK GODReply
- May 26, 2017 at 5:11 pmSaviour of Punjab nee India .Whatever may have been his methods they were right under the cir stances. Salute you Sir. Bole so nihal Sat Sri Akal.Reply
- May 26, 2017 at 5:04 pmyou will always remain alive in hearts of indians for your services to country specially ur contribution in control terrorism in punjab.jai hindReply
- May 26, 2017 at 5:02 pmDGP KPS Gill,of whom only good will be said by every true Punjabi and Indian.He saved Punjab from the terrorists who raped and murdered harmless Hindus,dragging them out of buses,trains,restaurants and asleep in beds at night. He saved Punjab from terrorism. He like Lt Gen Kuldip Singh ji Brar not only deserve the Bharat Ratna but also the Nobel Peace prize for restoring peace in Punjab.They both are the greatest Punjabis and sons of India.Reply
- May 26, 2017 at 5:00 pmRest in Peace .. Many thanks for your service to your countryReply
- May 26, 2017 at 4:59 pmBut for him Punjab would have become another Chatisgarh. PV Narasinha Rao gave Beant Singh gave free hand to solve terrorism and CM Beant Singh gave full powers and free hand to Gill sahib. This decision changed the course of terrorism . Punjab terrorsim was most challenging task after 1947. But Beant Singh paid with his life.Reply
- May 26, 2017 at 4:58 pmToday, India needs a leader like KPS Gill right at its top. Only KPS Gill had the courage and conviction to do the right thing even at the cost of encountering or jai those trouble makers from his own community, who harmed people from other communities.Reply
- May 26, 2017 at 4:56 pmMr shekhar gupta in walk The talk last week was probably mr gills last interview it was a joy to watch as Mr Kps gill was on fine form. sad to hear of his leaving us today Rip big Man.Reply
- May 26, 2017 at 4:54 pmRIP, Sir!Reply
- May 26, 2017 at 4:50 pmVery sad, his contributions and achievements to tackle terrorism in Punjab as an efficiency and firm decision maker for law and order, as DGP of Punjab , besides excellent messsage through various articles publishes in the leading newspapers and other magazines will be remembered forever.Reply
- May 26, 2017 at 4:49 pmRIP DGP K P S Gill. You cleared the garden of weeds for useful plants to grow!Reply
- May 26, 2017 at 4:48 pmHe was a cop's cop. Daring and not mincing words. Used to corner each and every culprit. Take this opportunity to convey to his family heartfelt condolences.Reply
- May 26, 2017 at 4:47 pmVery sad to hear about him. May his soul rest in peaceReply
- May 26, 2017 at 4:41 pmvery sad.May his soul rest in peaceReply
