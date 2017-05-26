KPS Gill dead: Former Punjab DGP suffered cardiac arrest

KPS Gill(File Photo) KPS Gill(File Photo)

Former Punjab DGP K P S Gill died Friday at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) in Delhi, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was also suffering from end stage kidney failure and significant ischemic heart disease and had been recovering from peritonitis.

The former DGP often credited for playing a key but controversial role in ending terrorism in Punjab, passed away at 2:55 pm at the age of 82. He was admitted on May 18 under the care of Dr D S Rana, Chairman, Department of Nephrology and Board of Management. According to Dr D S Rana, “Mr K P S Gill was suffering from End Stage Kidney Failure and significant Ischemic Heart Disease. He had been recovering from Peritonitis but died of sudden cardiac arrest due to cardiac arrhythmia.”

Kanwar Pal Singh Gill, popularly known as K P S Gill joined the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1958 and was assigned to two northeastern states of Assam and Meghalaya. He served twice as the DGP of Punjab and is credited for rooting out militancy in the state. He retired from IPS in 1995.

In 1989, Gill received a Padma Shri award for his work in the civil service. He later turned into an author and wrote the book Punjab: The Knights of Falsehood in 1997. He also edited the 2001 book Terror And Containment: Perspectives on India’s Internal Security with Ajai Sahni and also co-authored the book The Global Threat of Terror:Ideological, Material & Political Linkages with Sahni.

He was also an editor of the Institute for Conflict Management(ICM) and president of the Indian Hockey Federation (IHF).

