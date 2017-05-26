Latest News
  • KPS Gill dead: Former Punjab DGP suffered cardiac arrest

KPS Gill dead: He had been recovering from Peritonitis but died of sudden cardiac arrest due to cardiac arrhythmia.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 26, 2017 5:10 pm
KPS Gill(File Photo)

Former Punjab DGP K P S Gill died Friday at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) in Delhi, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was also suffering from end stage kidney failure and significant ischemic heart disease and had been recovering from peritonitis.

The former DGP often credited for playing a key but controversial role in ending terrorism in Punjab, passed away at 2:55 pm at the age of 82. He was admitted on May 18 under the care of Dr D S Rana, Chairman, Department of Nephrology and Board of Management. According to Dr D S Rana, “Mr K P S Gill was suffering from End Stage Kidney Failure and significant Ischemic Heart Disease. He had been recovering from Peritonitis but died of sudden cardiac arrest due to cardiac arrhythmia.”

Kanwar Pal Singh Gill, popularly known as K P S Gill joined the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1958 and was assigned to two northeastern states of Assam and Meghalaya. He served twice as the DGP of Punjab and is credited for rooting out militancy in the state. He retired from IPS in 1995.

In 1989, Gill received a Padma Shri award for his work in the civil service. He later turned into an author and wrote the book Punjab: The Knights of Falsehood in 1997. He also edited the 2001 book Terror And Containment: Perspectives on India’s Internal Security with Ajai Sahni and also co-authored  the book The Global Threat of Terror:Ideological, Material & Political Linkages with Sahni.

He was also an editor of the Institute for Conflict Management(ICM) and president of the Indian Hockey Federation (IHF).

  1. V
    Vikrant
    May 26, 2017 at 5:15 pm
    A Lion Hearted soul...The man who brought a change to the dynamics of Punjab in the early 90s. He had a never-say-die at ude and was a very courageous and prin lly tough cop. Truly, the son of soil, he in the company of Late Sardar Beant Singh freed Punjab from the evils of Terrorism. Few people never DIE, they live forever...He shall be remembered forever for all the great work he did for his Motherland.
    Reply
    1. V
      VK
      May 26, 2017 at 5:14 pm
      THANK GOD
      Reply
      1. T
        tochi
        May 26, 2017 at 5:11 pm
        Saviour of Punjab nee India .Whatever may have been his methods they were right under the cir stances. Salute you Sir. Bole so nihal Sat Sri Akal.
        Reply
        1. V
          Virender Bagga
          May 26, 2017 at 5:04 pm
          you will always remain alive in hearts of indians for your services to country specially ur contribution in control terrorism in punjab.jai hind
          Reply
          1. I
            indian
            May 26, 2017 at 5:02 pm
            DGP KPS Gill,of whom only good will be said by every true Punjabi and Indian.He saved Punjab from the terrorists who raped and murdered harmless Hindus,dragging them out of buses,trains,restaurants and asleep in beds at night. He saved Punjab from terrorism. He like Lt Gen Kuldip Singh ji Brar not only deserve the Bharat Ratna but also the Nobel Peace prize for restoring peace in Punjab.They both are the greatest Punjabis and sons of India.
            Reply
            1. A
              ak
              May 26, 2017 at 5:00 pm
              Rest in Peace .. Many thanks for your service to your country
              Reply
              1. L
                Lovely
                May 26, 2017 at 4:59 pm
                But for him Punjab would have become another Chatisgarh. PV Narasinha Rao gave Beant Singh gave free hand to solve terrorism and CM Beant Singh gave full powers and free hand to Gill sahib. This decision changed the course of terrorism . Punjab terrorsim was most challenging task after 1947. But Beant Singh paid with his life.
                Reply
                1. K
                  Kulmohan Singh
                  May 26, 2017 at 4:58 pm
                  Today, India needs a leader like KPS Gill right at its top. Only KPS Gill had the courage and conviction to do the right thing even at the cost of encountering or jai those trouble makers from his own community, who harmed people from other communities.
                  Reply
                  1. b
                    bullet+bullet
                    May 26, 2017 at 4:56 pm
                    Mr shekhar gupta in walk The talk last week was probably mr gills last interview it was a joy to watch as Mr Kps gill was on fine form. sad to hear of his leaving us today Rip big Man.
                    Reply
                    1. V
                      victim
                      May 26, 2017 at 4:54 pm
                      RIP, Sir!
                      Reply
                      1. A
                        A.s. Malhotra
                        May 26, 2017 at 4:50 pm
                        Very sad, his contributions and achievements to tackle terrorism in Punjab as an efficiency and firm decision maker for law and order, as DGP of Punjab , besides excellent messsage through various articles publishes in the leading newspapers and other magazines will be remembered forever.
                        Reply
                        1. R
                          Raman
                          May 26, 2017 at 4:49 pm
                          RIP DGP K P S Gill. You cleared the garden of weeds for useful plants to grow!
                          Reply
                          1. R
                            Ramakrishnan Iyer
                            May 26, 2017 at 4:48 pm
                            He was a cop's cop. Daring and not mincing words. Used to corner each and every culprit. Take this opportunity to convey to his family heartfelt condolences.
                            Reply
                            1. H
                              Harvinder Bhullar
                              May 26, 2017 at 4:47 pm
                              Very sad to hear about him. May his soul rest in peace
                              Reply
                              1. V
                                vijay
                                May 26, 2017 at 4:41 pm
                                very sad.May his soul rest in peace
                                Reply
