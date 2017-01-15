Former Punjab CM Surjit Singh Barnala, moderate Akali leader who sent cops inside Golden Temple, dies

Surjit Singh Barnala (right) with Arjun Singh and former Prime Minister V P Singh. Express Archive Surjit Singh Barnala (right) with Arjun Singh and former Prime Minister V P Singh. Express Archive

Former Punjab chief minister Surjit Singh Barnala, 91, passed away in Chandigarh on Saturday two days after he was hospitalised. Born on October 21, 1925 in Ateli village (now in Haryana), he graduated in law from Lucknow. His tenure as Punjab chief minister (1985-1987) coincided with militancy in the state. It was one of the most challenging periods of his political life. Barnala was removed as chief minister with the imposition of president’s rule in 1987.

He was considered to be a moderate Akali leader. Barnala faced opposition from his party leaders when he sent Punjab police inside the Golden Temple in Amritsar to look for extremists, who had passed a resolution proclaiming Khalistan. As many as 27 legislators, including Parkash Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh, had resigned in protest. “There was a meeting of a council in Rajiv Gandhi led Union government. Surjit Singh Barnala was told to act against the militants inside the Golden Temple. After the meeting, Barnala was visibly upset and was mulling action,’’ said Manjit Singh Calcutta, one of the Akali leaders who had resigned. “…I and Gurcharan Singh Tohra (late Akali stalwart) told him that Rajiv Gandhi government wanted him to commit such an act with a motive to say that if army operation was carried out by Congress government at Centre, the Akali government in Punjab has also sent cops into the shrine.’’ He said that they told Barnala that the extremists might have left. “But Barnala decided to get the search operation conducted.’’ Barnala managed to prove majority and continue as chief minister with the support of opposition and few rebels.

Sikh clergy excommunicated him in February 1987 for defying its order asking factions of Akali Dal to unite. Barnala cleaned shoes of the devotees and washed utensils for seven days besides listening to gurbani for 11 days at the shrine to atone for not adhering to the order in December 1988.

As Tamil Nadu governor, Barnala hit headlines for refusing to dismiss DMK government on then Prime Minister Chandrashekhar’s recommendation in the 1990s. Barnala served as governor of Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha too. He was L-G of Andaman and Nicobar Islands as well as cabinet minister twice at the Centre.

Barnala is survived by his widow, Surjit Kaur, and two sons. His younger son, Gaganjit Singh Barnala, is likely to contest as an independent after Congress denied him ticket for the upcoming election. Surjit Kaur has said that she would revive Shiromani Akali Dal (Longowal), which was formed in 2004, after the denial. She headed the party as president before the Akali faction was merged into Congress last year.