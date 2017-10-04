Former Punjab cabinet minister Sucha Singh Langah surrenders in Gurdaspur court, sent to police custody

Sucha Singh Langah Sucha Singh Langah

Former Punjab cabinet minister Sucha Singh Langah surrendered before a local court in Gurdaspur on Wednesday afternoon and was sent to police custody for five days. He was booked in a Rape case last Friday and had been evading arrest since then.

This was the second time Langah managed to appear before a local court, while the police were a hunt to arrest him. Prior to this, on Monday, he appeared before a local court in Chandigarh, where he had spent more that one and half hour.

Police had demanded ten days remand from the court in the rape case against Langah.

The Court meanwhile has instructed the police to conduct a medical examination of the accused on a daily basis, as Langah has stated in his surrender application that he fears that he might be tortured in Police custody.

