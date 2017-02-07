Former principal of Kerala law college Lekshmi Nair files complaint against trolls

Former Principal of the Kerala Law Academy Law College Lekshmi Nair Tuesday lodged a complaint with police seeking legal action against those harassing her and members of her family through social media. In her complaint to DGP Loknath Behera, she alleged that several messages and posts were being rampantly spread in the social media which are “seriously derogatory” and intrude upon her privacy and family’s. Her complaint comes even as the students’ agitation demanding her resignation over alleged harassment and irregularities in awarding internal marks, entered the 27th day, Monday. Nair alleged that several political and students union leaders had made speeches ‘questioning her moral side’ and ‘defaming’ her family members as part of the ongoing agitation in front of the Academy at nearby Peroorkkada.

“A group of 80 odd students are conducting an agitation against the college and there were several instances of law and order involving the agitators and police,” she said.

“There are also several photographs, most of them are morphed and spread through this media which includes semi-nude photographs which seriously intrude upon the privacy of myself and my family members including my future daughter-in-law (who is also the student of the college),” she said.

Stating that the ‘illegal acts’ were an offense under IPC section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and under other relevant cyber and other laws in this regard, she requested the police to take immediate legal action against those trolling her.

Meanwhile, the fast by the Congress MLA K Muraleedharan and BJP state secretary V V Rajesh, in support of the students’ agitation, continued in front of the Academy. A meeting convened on Saturday by the State Education Minister C Raveendranath to end the agitation failed to break the impasse as students stuck to their main demand of Nair’s resignation, while the management maintained that she has been kept away from the post for next five years.

The Law Academy is in the eye of a storm over alleged irregularities in providing internal marks and harassment of students by Lekshmi Nair, daughter of college secretary N Narayanan Nair, a close relative of a former CPI(M) MLA.