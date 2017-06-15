Former PM Deve Gowda pays homage at Vaishno Devi

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda along with his family paid obeisance at the shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Trikuta hills late Thursday evening.

According to police, Gowda along with his wife, brothers and their families arrived in Katra town in the afternoon and flew to the shrine in helicopters. Gowda along with his entire family participated in arti pooja at the shrine in the evening.

The former Prime Minister and his entire family will stay at Bhawan for the night and return to Katra on Friday on way to home.

