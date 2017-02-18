Former PDP MP Tariq Hameed Karra joins Congress

Former PDP MP Tariq Hameed Karra File/ Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi Former PDP MP Tariq Hameed Karra File/ Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi

Former PDP MP Tariq Hameed Karra on Saturday joined Congress alleging the PDP-BJP alliance in Jammu and Kashmir as implementing only the “RSS agenda”. Karra (61) had submitted his resignation from the Lok Sabha in September and was accepted by the Lok Sabha secretariat in November last year. Karra gave his resignation protesting against the alleged extremities being committed by security forces in silencing widespread protests after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani. On Saturday in the capital, Karra was welcomed into the party by President Sonia Gandhi and Vice President Rahul Gandhi.

Karra said, “Basically after PDP backed an agenda of BJP which is dictated by the RSS, the political dynamics of the state changed. People in the state never accepted the inroads made by the RSS into the state politics using PDP-BJP alliance as a tool,” Karra told reporters. “The alliance between PDP and BJP had necessitated need for realignment of political forces in the state. Kashmir issue has been put in a deep slumber by the ruling alliance,” he said.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd