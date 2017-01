Former Odisha CM Hemananda Biswal’s brothers join BJD

Ahead of next month’s panchayat polls in Odisha, former chief minister and Congress veteran Hemananda Biswal’s brothers joined Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday.

Biswal’s brothers, Bihari Biswal and Khirod Biswal joined BJD in Jharsuguda district in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Hemananda Biswal, a noted tribal leader, was chief minister of Odisha from December 7, 1989, to March 5, 1990, and again from December 6, 1999, to March 5, 2000. He was elected MP from Sundergarh in 2009.

Last week, veteran Odia film star Uttam Mohanty and Asit Pati joined BJD.