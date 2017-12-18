Former NCP MP Vasantrao More says he got loan waiver benefit 

Vasantrao More Vasantrao More

Barely two days after a Shiv Sena MLA said his name had figured in the list of beneficiaries under the Maharashtra government’s loan waiver scheme though he didn’t apply for it, a former Nationalist Congress Party MP came out with a similar allegation Sunday. NCP leader Vasantrao More, who had represented the Erandol Lok Sabha constituency between 2007 and 2009, said he found his name among the beneficiaries even though he had not applied for the loan waiver.

He also cited at least three other instances of discrepancies from his own taluka where farmers who hadn’t applied for the scheme were shown as beneficiaries. Shiv Sena’s sitting MLA from Kolhapur Prakash Abitkar had told the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly last week that his name had figured in the non-defaulters’ list who were to get an incentive of Rs 25,000 as part of the loan waiver scheme.

The Opposition, which has already cornered Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over delays in the implementation of the scheme, is expected to target the government over these discrepancies when proceedings of the Winter Session of the legislature resume Monday. The first week of the session saw the Opposition target the government over the farm loan waiver. Fadnavis is due to reply to a discussion on the issue Monday.

Even as the government has excluded elected representatives from the loan waiver benefit, More, 72, who owns a 12-acre farm in Jalgaon’s Tehu village, claimed that Rs 15,487.50 were credited to his account in the Jalgaon District Central Cooperative Bank. “When I hadn’t even applied for a loan waiver, how could my name have figured in the list of beneficiaries,” questioned More, adding that he had immediately contacted local government officials over the irregularity.

Targeting the Fadnavis government over the discrepancy, More said, “The government first delayed the implementation of the farm loan waiver scheme by making those entitled for the benefit fill up a complicated online form. The applicants were made to suffer a lot. Now when the scheme is finally being rolled out, farmers like me who hadn’t applied for the scheme are being shown as beneficiaries. How could my name be in the list (of beneficiaries) if the distribution of the benefit was being done on the basis of the online applications.” Apart from serving one term as an MP, More had also served two back-to-back terms as MLA (between 1985 and 1989), and continues to be politically active in his constituency.

Besides his own case, More alleged, he had stumbled upon several other similar cases in his own taluka. “Loan waiver benefit has been extended to the accounts belonging to four members of the family of a zilla parishad school teacher who hadn’t applied for it. The teacher’s son is an income tax payer, yet shown as a beneficiary. Similarly, a clerk employed with a government-run higher secondary school too figures in the list of beneficiaries. I can share at least ten such cases,” he said.

Besides elected representatives, the government had also excluded government employees (with the exception of Class IV workers), and income tax payers from the benefit. More said he had shared all information in this regard with local NCP MLA Dr Satish Patil, who, he claimed, had plans to raise the issue on the floor of the House Monday. He said NCP’s legislative party chief Ajit Pawar, too, had contacted him for details regarding the alleged discrepancy.

Echoing the Opposition’s strategy, More, too, attacked the CM-led information technology department for “bungling” the farm loan waiver data. With Fadnavis expected to reply on the issue in the House, no one from the government’s side responded to the allegations levelled by More Sunday. Earlier, Cooperatives Minister Subhash Deshmukh had played down Abitkar’s allegations, blaming the “wrong account number” provided by another farmer for the mistake.

While the government is working overtime to fix various gaps in the implementation of the scheme, BJP insiders admitted that the political mileage that the party should have got from the biggest loan waiver scheme had been squandered. The government had earlier claimed that a total of 69 lakh farmers would benefit from the scheme. While Fadnavis had first announced the scheme in June this year, his government had rolled out the first tranche to the beneficiaries in October this year.

After some discrepancies were noticed in the subsequent list of beneficiaries, the second installment was distributed just before the commencement of the Winter Session.

