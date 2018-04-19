Former Mumbai police chief Arup Patnaik joins BJD

Arup patnaik Arup patnaik

Arup Patnaik, who served as Mumbai Police Commissioner, joined Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Bhubaneswar. The 1979 batch IPS officer and a veteran of Maharashtra Police, joined the BJD in the presence of party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. “I have joined BJD as a worker of the party. I thank CM Naveen Patnaik for providing me an opportunity to work for the people of my land,” Arup said. “Arup will prove to be a valuable asset for the party,” the CM said. Arup Patnaik is incidentally the first and only Odia IPS officer to hold the post of Police Commissioner of Mumbai. He is the recipient of the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2003 and the Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Services in 1994.

