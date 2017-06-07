Former MP Meenakshi Natarajan detained on the way to meet farmers in Mandsaur

Latest News
Former Mandsaur MP Meenakshi Natarajan has been detained on the way to meet farmers in Mandsaur. Five farmers were reportedly killed yesterday in alleged police firing in Mandsaur-Neemuch highway

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 7, 2017 10:25 am
Meenakshi Natarajan, Former MP Meenakshi Natarajan, Former Mandsaur MP Meenakshi Natarajan, Mandsaur Firing, Mandsaur Farmer Firing, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Former Mandsaur MP Meenakshi Natarajan

Politics has intensified over yesterday’s killing of farmers in Mandsaur region of Madhya Pradesh, as today police has detained former Mandsaur MP and a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, Meenakshi Natarajan. Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will visit Mandsaur on Wednesday where five farmers were reportedly killed yesterday in alleged police firing in Mandsaur-Neemuch highway.

Home Minister Bhupendra Singh claimed that firing did not take place. He said a probe has been initiated. He also appreciated the police or showing remarkable resilience despite the attempts to intensify the stir in the last 5-6 days.

 

 

