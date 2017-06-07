Former MP Meenakshi Natarajan detained on the way to meet farmers in Mandsaur

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 7, 2017 10:25 am
Politics has intensified over yesterday’s killing of farmers in Mandsaur region of Madhya Pradesh, as today police has detained former Mandsaur MP and a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, Meenakshi Natarajan. Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will visit Mandsaur on Wednesday where five farmers were reportedly killed yesterday in alleged police firing in Mandsaur-Neemuch highway.
Home Minister Bhupendra Singh claimed that firing did not take place. He said a probe has been initiated. He also appreciated the police or showing remarkable resilience despite the attempts to intensify the stir in the last 5-6 days.
