Former Mizoram minister dead

Former Mizoram Education Minister Zosiama Pachuau died here early on Tuesday and was laid to rest at the cemetery at Venglai here. Pachuau (73) was suffering due to multiple illness and is survived by his wife, six children and 11 grand children.

A teacher by profession, he joined Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) as assistant academic officer and left the government service as senior academic officer to join politics in 1984. He contested the assembly elections in 1984 from Ngopa seat as candiadte of People’s Conference (PC). The constituency elected him consecutively for three terms and from Kolasib constituency in 1993 after which he became a cabinet minister for one term.

Known as an upright politician the state assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC), under his chairmanship exposed many corrupt practices and corrupt officials.