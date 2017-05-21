Former Miss India finalist among six evacuated from Mount Everest

At least six persons, including a former Miss India finalist, were on Sunday evacuated from the higher camps of Mount Everest after they suffered from high-altitude sicknesses while attempting to climb the world’s highest peak. According to the expedition organisers, 52-year-old Sangeeta S Bahl, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, Argentine climbers Andres Esteban Pariz and Ricardo Dario Birn were airlifted from Camp II.

Phurba Tamang, a Nepali climber, was also brought to Kathmandu for treatment, Damber Parajuli, chairman of the Expedition Operators Association Nepal was quoted as saying by The Himalayan Times. Officials said that the climbers are receiving treatment at different hospitals in Kathmandu. “They are said to be out of danger,” he added.

Bahl, the Miss India 1985 pageant finalist and a former model, is undergoing treatment at a hospital, according to an official at the Himalayan Guides, a local partner of the Madison Mountaineering. “Bahl’s condition is out of danger,” the official said. A Chinese climber of Pioneer Adventure Treks and another Slovakian mountaineer were also evacuated from the higher camps after they suffered from high altitude sicknesses, according to the base camp officials.

Most of the evacuated climbers were affected by snow blindness and frostbite when they prepared for final summit pushes from the higher camps on the 8,848 meters tall Mount Everest, the report said.

