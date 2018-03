Former Manipur CM R K Dorendra Singh in New Delhi in 2009. (Express Archive) Former Manipur CM R K Dorendra Singh in New Delhi in 2009. (Express Archive)

Former Manipur Chief Minister R K Dorendra Singh passed away at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital in Imphal on Friday evening, family sources said. He was 83. Dorendra Singh had been chief minister of the state four times between 1974 to 1993. Before becoming the chief minister, he was the Speaker of Manipur Assembly.

