Former Maharashtra ATS chief Himanshu Roy kills self

Himanshu Roy handled several high-profile cases during his time, including the IPL betting scandal. (Source: Express Archive) Himanshu Roy handled several high-profile cases during his time, including the IPL betting scandal. (Source: Express Archive)

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Maharashtra Police, Himanshu Roy committed suicide on Friday afternoon by shooting himself with his service revolver at his south Mumbai residence, police sources said. Roy, who was battling cancer and had a relapse, was on leave for over a year. He had even visited the United States of America for treatment. According to the police, Roy shot himself near his mouth with his service revolver at around 1.40 pm. On hearing the gunshot, his staff rushed to his room. He was then taken to the Bombay Hospital where he was declared dead.

Himanshu Roy at the launch of “Fearless Forever”. The book was released in five languages. (Source: Express Archive/photo by Prashant Nadkar) Himanshu Roy at the launch of “Fearless Forever”. The book was released in five languages. (Source: Express Archive/photo by Prashant Nadkar)

A 1988-batch IPS officer, Roy handled many high profile cases including the alleged Rs 5600 crore payment scam at the National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) and the IPL betting racket scam in which he arrested the former ICC chairman N Srinivasan’s son-in-law Gurunath Meiyappan.

Himanshu Roy addressing a press conference in Mumbai. (Source: Express Archive/photo by Dilip Kagda) Himanshu Roy addressing a press conference in Mumbai. (Source: Express Archive/photo by Dilip Kagda)

As the chief of the Mumbai Crime Branch, he was at the helm of journalist Jyotrimoy Dey’s murder case. His team had arrested a former senior journalist Jigna Vora in the case. Roy handled many top positions in the Maharashtra Police including being its Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief.

