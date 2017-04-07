Former Leftist is BJP’s bypoll face for Sonowal’s replacement

Ranoj Pegu. Dasarath Deka Ranoj Pegu. Dasarath Deka

Around this time last year, he was campaigning for a far Left candidate against Sarbananda Sonowal in Majuli. Now, Ranoj Pegu is the BJP’s face for a bypoll necessitated by Sonowal’s win. The Dhemaji Assembly seat fell vacant after its BJP MLA, Pradan Barua, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Lakhimpur, which in turn had fallen vacant after Sonowal relinquished it after he won Majuli and became CM. Pegu used to be president of Ganashakti Party, which had fielded a candidate against Sonowal in Majuli. He later joined the BJP.

Pegu, an MBBS, hails from the Mising tribal community and is also chief executive councillor of the Mising Autonomous Council. He began in 1990 as an activist of the United Reservation Movement Council of Assam (URMCA) — said to be affiliated to the CPI(ML) faction of Bhaskar Nandi. He has since contested and lost several elections, both Lok Sabha and assembly. In 1990, he contested for Lakhimpur (Lok Sabha) as an URMCA candidate, in 1996 for Jonai (Assembly) as an independent, and in 1998, 1999 and 2009 for Lakhimpur again. After he floated Ganashakti Party, he allied with the AGP in the 2011 state polls.

Last year, he initially campaigned against Sonowal but let up on the intensity closer to polling day, however, he sent out messages that the candidate of the winning party in Assam should be elected.

Pegu quit the Ganashakti president’s post and joined the BJP last month. It virtually rings the curtains down on the party, which does have one MLA but he, too, is reportedly set to join the BJP.

The BJP, which won 60 seats out of 126, will be optimistic of retaining that many if Pegu successfully takes Barua’s place. If the lone Ganashakti MLA Bhuban Pegu, joins the BJP, the strength goes up to 61, just three short of a majority on its own. The BJP would like to end its dependence on its allies, particularly the AGP, which has been opposed to the BJP’s plans to settle Hindu Bangladeshis to counter Muslim migrants in Assam.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now