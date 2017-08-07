Former Kerala DGP TP Senkumar arrested for alleged communal remarks, let off

Former Kerala DGP TP Senkumar. Former Kerala DGP TP Senkumar.

Former Kerala DGP TP Senkumar has been arrested on charges of promoting communal enmity between religious groups. As he had obtained anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court, police have let him off after recording the arrest.

Police sources said the arrest was recorded on July 29 by the cyber wing of police, which has registered the case against the former top cop under section 153 (A) of IPC (promoting communal enmity between religious groups). The case against Senkumar stemmed from his remarks against Muslim community in an interview to a Malayalam online publication.

Senkumar was not available for comments.

The high court had refused to quash the FIR against the ex-DGP, but had observed that his custodial interrogation was not necessary.

He was quoted as saying in the interview, “the problem comes when a Muslim is taught he should do jihad to attain heaven and that jihad is when one converts another into Islam and kills a non-Muslim. Jihad should not be understood by the Muslim community in the manner in which they are understanding it now…,” he had said. He also said a section of the Muslim population still practised ‘love jihad’. “If religious conversions happen over love, such things would have taken place in all religions. But such conversions happen only in the Muslim community,” he alleged.

He spoke of “demographic change” and linked it to the alleged “growing Muslim population in Kerala”. His comments had triggered outrage from Muslim organisations, which moved a couple of complaints against him.

Recently, he had landed in another controversy over allegedly making anti-woman comments about the Malayalam actress, who had been allegedly abducted and raped in a moving car earlier this year. The Women Collective in Cinema, a forum of woman film professionals, had complained to the State Women Commission against Senkumar. Besides, police too had a preliminary inquiry against the former DGP on the issue, but gave him a clean chit.

