Former Kerala DGP held for ‘communal’ remarks, released

Members from the ‘FACT’ protest against CPM for the attacks on RSS/BJP followers in Kerala. (Source: PTI) Members from the ‘FACT’ protest against CPM for the attacks on RSS/BJP followers in Kerala. (Source: PTI)

Kerala’s former Director General of Police (DGP) T P Senkumar was arrested on charges of promoting communal enmity, and was subsequently released since he had obtained anticipatory bail from the high court.Sources said the arrest was recorded on July 29 by the police’s cyber wing, which lodged the case under IPC Section 153(A) promoting communal enmity between religious groups]. The case was lodged on the basis of Senkumar’s remarks against the Muslim community in an interview to a Malayalam web portal.

The court had refused to quash the FIR but had observed that his custodial interrogation was not necessary.In the article, Senkumar was quoted as saying, “Problem arises when a Muslim is taught that he should do jihad to attain heaven and that jihad is when one converts another into Islam, and kills a non-Muslim.” He also spoke of “demographic change” in Kerala and linked it to the alleged “growing Muslim population”. ens

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App