Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, colleague Chennithala cleared of nepotism charges

Former Chief Minister of Kerala, Oommen Chandy. (File photo) Former Chief Minister of Kerala, Oommen Chandy. (File photo)

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, his cabinet colleague Ramesh Chennithala and 11 other Congress-led UDF leaders were on Saturday cleared by the Kerala Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) of nepotism charges.

The VACB after a preliminary probe found that there was no misuse of official powers by Chandy and the others and none of their relatives was appointed to key posts when they were in office during 2011-16.

According to officials, the clean chit report will be filed before the Vigilance court here on Saturday.

A complaint surfaced soon after the number two in the present Pinarayi Vijayan government — State Industries Minister and CPI-M strong man EP Jayarajan — had to quit as minister last year following reports that he appointed his nephew and another close relative to key posts.

The complainant filed a petition against Chandy and others before the VACB and the Vigilance court.

The VACB in its probe concluded that a few of these leaders’ relatives were appointed to clerical posts on a contract basis but it was not proved that there was misuse of power and they continue to hold the same jobs even after the change of government.

