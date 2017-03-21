Former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna to join BJP on Wednesday

Former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna will join the BJP on Wednesday in Delhi, around seven weeks after he quit the Congress. “According to the information we have, SM Krishna will be joining the BJP tomorrow in Delhi,” party sources said at Bengaluru.

Krishna would be inducted into the saffron party in the presence of its national president Amit Shah and other leaders, including Ananth Kumar and R Ashok from Karnataka, they added.

Krishna was scheduled to join the BJP on March 15, but had to postpone it due to the death of his sister.

Krishna (84) had announced his resignation from the Congress on January 29, saying the party was in a “state of confusion” on whether it needed mass leaders or not.

Krishna, who was the Karnataka Chief Minister from 1999 to 2004, had returned to state politics after stepping down as then External Affairs Minister in 2012.

He has also served as the Governor of Maharashtra.

