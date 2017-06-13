Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy denied bail in mining scandal

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. (File Photo) Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. (File Photo)

Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) party’s state president HD Kumaraswamy was denied anticipatory bail by a special court on Tuesday in the Janthakal mining case. Earlier in May, Kumaraswamy had been granted interim bail for a period of seven days. Kumaraswamy is accused of misuse of office, corruption and illegal grants of permission to the Janthakal mining company when he was the Karnataka chief minister in 2007.

Top IAS officer Ganga Ram Baderia was in May arrested by the Lokayukta Special Investigation Team in the same case. Following the interim bail in May, Y Vanamala Anandarao, presiding officer of the 53rd City Civil and Sessions Court, had asked Kumaraswamy to cooperate with the investigation officer of the case and also directed him to not leave the country without prior permission from the court. It also directed him to submit Rs 5 lakh as bond and provide two sureties.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd