Former kabaddi player held for BJP leader’s death

Two weeks after a sharpshooter was arrested for the murder of BJP leader Gajendra Bhati, police have arrested a former international-level kabaddi player in connection with the case. Bhati was gunned down by two men in Ghaziabad earlier this month. Police said the accused, identified as Raj Kumar (33), was arrested from Sirsapur while he was planning to change his hideout.

Kumar had represented Uttar Pradesh in 2005-09. He has also represented India at the international-level and won a gold medal in Sri Lanka. Following his marriage in 2009, Kumar left sports and set up a sportswear business.

Police said that Narender Fauzi, the sharpshooter who had been arrested earlier, revealed Kumar’s name, following which joint police teams from UP and Delhi Police raided the Sirsapur hideout and arrested Kumar. “He was spotted at an abandoned bus stop near Sirsapur. During questioning, Kumar told police that four years ago, he and Bhati had an altercation during a road rage incident,” a senior police officer said. According to police, following the incident, an attempt to murder case was registered against Bhati.

While the case was dropped later, police said Bhati kept pursuing Kumar. “During questioning, Kumar told us that Bhati had also fired at him near his sportswear factory in Noida, because of which he had to abandon the business,” the officer added.

