Former JD(U) leader Chhotu Vasava posts video on FB citing threat to life from BJP

Former JD(U) leader Chhotu Vasava (Express Photo/Files) Former JD(U) leader Chhotu Vasava (Express Photo/Files)

Former JD(U) leader Chhotu Vasava on Wednesday alleged that there is a threat to his life from the BJP, especially from the “Vijay Rupani government and party’s national president Amit Shah”. In a 108-second video post on Facebook, the six-time Jhagadia MLA accused the BJP of inflicting atrocities on “people of his tribal constituency” without specifying any caste. “They have showered bullets on revolutionaries and killed people,” he said in his post.

Vasava then questioned the government decision to depute recently-reinstated IPS officer Abhay Chudasma as the Vadodara Range IG. Bharuch comes under Vadodara range.

“They have posted Chudasma in Vadodara… so that they can use him to harass my men and pose a threat to my life. They have begun surveying the area and my house. If there is something called the Election Commission (EC) in Gujarat, they should take cognizance of the situation and provide me security. The BJP will not get even a single vote in this area and in order to seek revenge of the Rajya Sabha polls, where my vote caused them a defeat, Amit Shah, can resort to any means,” he alleged. Vasava told The Indian Express he had even written to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh soon after the RS polls, seeking additional security.

BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said the party is yet to see Vasava’s video. Another BJP leader said: “Vasava is known for his histrionics.”

Chudasma refused to comment on Vasava’s allegations. Bharuch District Election Officer Sandeep Sagale said they have not received any application for security from the EC. “We will examine whether the video violates the MCC,” the poll official said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App