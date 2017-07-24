Latest News
  • Former ISRO Chairman U R Rao passes away at 85

The world renowned scientists U R Rao, 85, was admitted in a hospital earlier this year with heart ailments.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 24, 2017 8:54 am
Professor U R Rao, ISRO Chairman, ISRO, U R Rao death, U R Rao age, india news Professor Rao, who served as ISRO Chairman for 10 years during 1984-1994, was inducted into International Aeronautical Federation (IAF) Hall of Fame last year during the closing ceremony of IAF Congress 2016 in Guadalajara, Mexico (Screengrab/Youtube)
Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman and internationally renowned space scientist Professor U R Rao passed away in the wee hours of Monday at his residence in Bengaluru, news agency PTI reported. Rao, 85, was admitted in a hospital earlier this year with heart ailments. According to an ISRO official, Professor Rao died at around 3 am in the morning. “Rao breathed his last during the early hours, around 3 AM today,” ISRO Public Relations Director Deviprasad Karnik told PTI.

Professor Rao, who served as ISRO Chairman for 10 years during 1984-1994, was inducted into International Aeronautical Federation (IAF) Hall of Fame last year during the closing ceremony of IAF Congress 2016 in Guadalajara, Mexico. Under the 2017 Padma Vibhushan award winning scientist, India carried out at least 20 satellites project including the country’s first, Aryabhatta.

Rao was serving as the Chairman of the Governing Council of the Physical Laboratory at Ahmedabad and was the Chancellor of the Indian Institute of Science and Technology at Thiruvananthapuram, according to ISRO. He had also worked as a faculty member at MIT and held the position of Assistant Professor at University of Texas at Dallas. He was inducted into the prestigious “Satellite Hall of Fame” at Washington DC in 2013.

Professor Rao published over 350 scientific and technical papers covering wide range of topics including cosmic rays, interplanetary physics, high energy astronomy, space applications and satellite and rocket technology. He also wrote several books on subjects related to space research.

  1. L
    Lokesh
    Jul 24, 2017 at 8:48 am
    A true indian with actual dedication. Professors other than science should serve like Dr. Rao and should stop acting as a spoon of political parties in universities.
    Reply
  2. N
    Narayanan Mahalingam
    Jul 24, 2017 at 8:47 am
    Today ISRO is one of few bright spots in this country and all its past directors intellectual contributions have taken ISRO to this level. Sorry to read the passing away of one of the finest sons of this soil.
    Reply
  3. H
    Hemant
    Jul 24, 2017 at 8:17 am
    Great personality. Did proud to his motherland.
    Reply
