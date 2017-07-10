Former Indian Ambassador to the US Naresh Chandra passes away

Chandra had served as the Cabinet Secretary from 1990–92 and was the Indian Ambassador to the US from 1996 to 2001. (Source: Wikipedia) Chandra had served as the Cabinet Secretary from 1990–92 and was the Indian Ambassador to the US from 1996 to 2001. (Source: Wikipedia)

Former Indian Ambassador to the US Naresh Chandra died at a hospital in Goa late Sunday. He was 82. He passed away around 10 PM due to multiple organ failure at Manipal Hospitals in Goa, a hospital official said.

His office confirmed that Chandra was admitted to the hospital on Friday. Chandra had served as the Cabinet Secretary from 1990–92 and was the Indian Ambassador to the US from 1996 to 2001. He was awarded India’s second highest civil awards, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2007.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App