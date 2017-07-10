Former Indian Ambassador to the US Naresh Chandra passes away

Latest News
Chandra had served as the Cabinet Secretary from 1990–92 and was the Indian Ambassador to the US from 1996 to 2001. He was awarded India's second highest civil awards, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2007.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:July 10, 2017 2:20 am
Former Indian Ambassador to the US Naresh Chandra died at a hospital in Goa late Sunday. He was 82. He passed away around 10 PM due to multiple organ failure at Manipal Hospitals in Goa, a hospital official said.

