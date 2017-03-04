Former IFS and MP Syed Shahabuddin passed away at the age of 82 on Saturday morning at a hospital in Noida after suffering from prolonged illness, according to a report by news channel ABP news. During his time, Shahabuddin had strongly opposed the demolition of the Babri Masjid and was the leader of the Babri Action Committee.

Born in 1935, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Shahabuddin began working as a diplomat for the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), but later became a politician. He served three terms from 1979-1996 as a MP. He is well known for his involvement in the Shah Bano case and his opposition to the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

Shahabuddin served as a diplomat, an ambassador and also a politician. He was the Joint Secretary in charge of South East Asia, the Indian Ocean and the Pacific in the Ministry of External Affairs.

