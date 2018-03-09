Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh hospitalised after complaint of breathlessness

Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh (File) Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh (File)

Former chief minister and veteran Congress leader Virbhadra Singh was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) after a complaint of breathlessness on Friday evening.

Dr Ramesh Chand, senior medical Superintendent of IGMC hospital said, “Former Chief Minister had come for a routine check-up but the doctors took a decision to keep him under observation following uneasiness. His health parameters are stable. There is no worry but doctors wanted some more check-ups.”

83-year-old Singh is an MLA from Arki Solan district. He was in the state Vidhan Sabha during the day to attend the budget session. When asked to react to the budget presented by CM Jairam Thakur, Singh gave five out of 10 marks. He said the chief minister has only moved forward with old schemes which he had initiated.

