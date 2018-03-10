Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh hospitalised

Virbhadra Singh was Friday admitted to IGMC Virbhadra Singh was Friday admitted to IGMC

Former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Virbhadra Singh was Friday admitted to Indira Gandhi medical College (IGMC) after complaints of breathlessness. Virbhadra (83) was in the state Assembly during the day to attend the Budget Session.

Dr Ramesh Chand, senior medical superintendent of IGMC hospital, said, “He had come for a routine check-up, but the doctors took a decision to keep him under observation following complaints of uneasiness. His health parameters are stable. There is no worry, but doctors wanted some more check-ups.”

Virbhadra, who has served as CM for six terms, is currently an MLA from Arki in Solan district. During the day, when mediapersons sought his reaction on the Budget, Virbhadra gave five out of 10 marks. He said the Chief Minister had only moved forward with old schemes which he had initiated.

“There is nothing new. But he (CM) has made a good effort,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App