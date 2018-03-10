Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh discharged from hospital, advised rest

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh was in the state Vidhan Sabha on Friday to attend the budget session when he complained of uneasiness. (File) Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh was in the state Vidhan Sabha on Friday to attend the budget session when he complained of uneasiness. (File)

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh (83), who was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital on Friday following complaints of breathlessness, was discharged on Saturday after the doctors reviewed his health condition amd advised him rest for some days.

Dr Ramesh Chand, senior medical superintendent of IGMC hospital, said, “The former chief minister has shown considerable improvement in his health and has responded well to the treatment. This morning he had breakfast and thereafter took some rest.”

Later in the day, the senior official said, Singh had lunch in the hospital ward before being discharged.

While the veteran Congress leader would visit the hospital for routine check-ups, doctors, however, decided to keep him under close observation following complaints of uneasiness. Singh was also put under medication and underwent a few medical tests.

The reports of the tests proved to be normal and his health condition seemed fine during the day.

Singh was in the state Vidhan Sabha on Friday to attend the budget session when he complained of uneasiness. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also visited IGMC hospital yesterday to enquire about his health. “The hospital administration has been instructed to take full care of the former CM,” Thakur said.

