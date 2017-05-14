Former Haryana Chief Minister for strict action against Rohtak gangrape perpetrators

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda questioned the governance and law and order of the state over the recent Rohtak gangrape incident. (Representational Image) Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda questioned the governance and law and order of the state over the recent Rohtak gangrape incident. (Representational Image)

Former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday condemned the Rohtak gangrape and called for strict action for the perpetrators. “Humans can’t do such a disgusting act. The perpetrators should be given strict punishment. I am beside this family. I express my sympathy to the family. It is a shameless incident. There is nothing called law and order in Haryana. Theft and robbery keep on happening here. There is nothing called governance here,” Hooda told the media at Sonipat.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (DGP) Akil Ahmad has assured that maximum possible penalty to the accused in connection with the horrific Rohtak gang-rape case, adding that the police will appeal for fast-tracking the case.

“Maximum possible penalty will be awarded to the accused. We will appeal for fast-tracking of the case,” DGP Ahmad told the media.

He said a case has been registered under the arrested accused under Sections 376 (rape), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in this regard.

The DGP further informed that the girl was kidnapped from Sonipat earlier on May 9 and was brutally raped, tortured and murdered.

“The victim’s mutilated body was found in Rohtak. Investigation is currently underway. The main accused belongs to SC, ST,” he added.

In a chilling reminder of the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, a 23-year-old woman was kidnapped, gangraped and killed in the northern Indian state of Haryana.

The horrific incident took place in the state’s Rohtak district, barely 70 kms away from the national capital, last Tuesday, but it came to light only Saturday when her body was found lying in a vacant plot, with her skull in pieces and parts bitten off stray animals.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report of the Rohtak gangrape victim states that the cause of her death was due to head injury as blunt force injuries and multiple wounds were found on her skull and scalp.

The report said the victim’s face, tongue, eye, ears was totally distorted, which made the face totally identifiable.

What makes the brutality every more evident, is that her oesophagus was missing and gnawing effects were seen over chest of the victim.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Lalitha Kumaramangalam has taken suo moto notice in the gruesome case.

Kumaramangalam she said that first she will be sending a team to Sonipat, following which she will visit herself.

NCW member Rekha Sharma, who visited the grieving family of the victim condemned the brutality and urged for death sentence for the accused.

“I am shocked the way all this happened. The torture she went through is horrifying. I cannot understand why men cannot take no from a women. Like Nirbhaya case I expect death sentence for these criminals,” said Sharma.

“We have formed an inquiry committee; I have come here to pressure on police to expedite the process. We will also see how they frame charges and will see that the filing of the case is done properly,” she added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now