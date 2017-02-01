Former GOC-in-C Lt Gen K J Singh (retd) now faces CBI probe

K J Singh K J Singh

FORMER GENERAL Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Command, Lt Gen K J Singh (retd), is facing a CBI inquiry over allegations of irregularities in sanctioning of mobile towers in Hisar military station during his tenure as GOC of the armoured division based in that station in 2010.

The inquiry has been ordered by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) despite the fact that the Army has inquired into these allegations twice earlier and found nothing to substantiate the charges against Singh. It is learnt that apart from him, a serving Lt General, who is now commanding a Corps, is also facing the inquiry for irregularities in Hisar military station during his tenure as the GOC.’

Highly placed sources in the Western Command informed The Indian Express that just before he retired as the Western Army Commander in July 2016, Lt Gen K J Singh had been asked by the MoD to provide his response on the allegations against him by a serving Colonel. “Lt Gen K J Singh had given a detailed reply to the points raised by the MoD and had given out the manner in which the mobile towers had been set up in the station by a private cellular operator,” said a senior officer.

Singh told The Indian Express, “I will not like to comment on the merits of the case except to say that I have full faith in our system. The matter has been investigated earlier also and I was found blameless. I had also requested earlier that a fast-track inquiry should be done to set the matter at rest.

It is learnt that at least twice before, the Army had inquired against Lt Gen K J Singh, on the basis of the allegations of impropriety levelled against him and had found him not blameworthy. The first inquiry had been carried out by the then Chief of Staff 1 Corps, Maj Gen (now Lt Gen) K H Singh and the second one had been carried out by the then GOC-in-C South Western Command, Lt Gen Arun Sahni. The second inquiry was carried out when Lt Gen K J Singh was commanding 33 Corps in the eastern part of the country and was about to be promoted as Army Commander. Both the inquiries found no evidence to substantiate the charges against him, say sources.