Former Congress MP Shantaram Naik passes away in Goa

Former Congress MP Shantaram Naik passed away this morning in Margao, Goa, after suffering a massive heart attack while being shifted to Trimurti hospital. The 73-year-old was a one-time North Goa Lok Sabha MP and a two-time Rajya Sabha MP. He also headed the Goa Congress until recently.

Confirming the news to The Indian Express, Girish Chodonkar, Goa Congress chief, said, “Today morning he passed away at 6.30 am. The funeral will be held tomorrow.”

The Congress, in a statement, said, “Sad to inform the untimely demise of our ex-president, ex-MP, Shri Shantaram Naik this morning around 6.30 am on way to Trimurty Hospital of heart attack. Funeral tomorrow at 11 am at his Cuncolim Residence.”

Naik began his political career in 1967 when he joined the Congress as a party worker. He successfully contested the North Goa Lok Sabha seat in 1984 and was instrumental in the passage of the Statehood Bill that consequently granted statehood to Goa on May 30, 1987.

