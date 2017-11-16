Former Congress MP Irshad Mirza dies at 68

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, vice-president Rahul Gandhi and several other national Congress leaders, including party’s Gujarat affairs in-charge Ashok Gehlot and state party president Bharatsinh Solanki, condoled Mirza’s death. Congress president Sonia Gandhi, vice-president Rahul Gandhi and several other national Congress leaders, including party’s Gujarat affairs in-charge Ashok Gehlot and state party president Bharatsinh Solanki, condoled Mirza’s death.

Former Congress Rajya Sabha MP Irshad Mirza died on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He was 68.

He was an RS member from April 1984 to April 1990, and served as RS vice-chairman from 1989 to 1990. He was also general secretary of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC). Congress president Sonia Gandhi, vice-president Rahul Gandhi and several other national Congress leaders, including party’s Gujarat affairs in-charge Ashok Gehlot and state party president Bharatsinh Solanki, condoled Mirza’s death.

In a statement, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi said that the party has lost a”committed’’ leader with the death of Mirza. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Congress MLA from Bihar Shakeel Ahmed Khan attended the funeral of Mirza.

