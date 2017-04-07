Former Congress MLA Vishwajit Rane joins BJP in Goa

Vishwajit said he is committed to strengthen the BJP in Sattari. (Source: Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran) Vishwajit said he is committed to strengthen the BJP in Sattari. (Source: Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran)

THREE WEEKS after he walked out of the Assembly on March 16, minutes before Manohar Parrikar won the crucial floor test, Vishwajit Rane, former Congress MLA from Valpoi in north Goa and son of veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Pratapsinh Rane, formally joined the BJP on Thursday.

Addressing the media at the BJP headquarters with Chief Minister Parrikar by his side, Vishwajit said he is committed to strengthen the BJP in Sattari. He said he would campaign against his father, Pratapsinh, and “ensure that the lotus (BJP’s poll symbol) blooms in Sattari”.

Sattari, a taluka (sub-district) in northeastern Goa bordering Maharashtra and Karnataka, consists of Valpoi and Poriem Assembly segments — the latter held by his father, a Congress MLA. Sattari has been a Congress stronghold for decades.

Asked whether his father is with him on the decision to join BJP, Vishwajit said, “I have my father’s blessings.” Supporting Vishwajit, all Valpoi block Congress committee members resigned from primary membership of the party late Wednesday.

