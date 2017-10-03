Former Congress MLA sentenced to 2 year in jail for morphed image of RSS chief and Lokayukta

A Bhopal court on Tuesday held her guilty of forgery and sentenced her to two years in jail under Section 465, 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document). A Bhopal court on Tuesday held her guilty of forgery and sentenced her to two years in jail under Section 465, 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document).

A former Congress legislator was sentenced to two years in jail for waving a morphed photograph of former Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta P P Naolekar during a press conference in the state assembly premises in 2011.

During a discussion on a no confidence motion against the BJP government in the 2011 winter session of the assembly, Kalpana Parulekar, who was MLA from Mahidpur constituency in Ujjain district, had waved a photograph of Naolekar in RSS uniform both inside and outside the assembly. She alleged that because of his RSS links he was not acting against corrupt ministers.

Senior BJP Minister Narottam Mishra then produced a photograph of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to prove that the Congress leader had superimposed Naolekar’s face on it. The CID investigated the case and filed the chargesheet in 2013.

A Bhopal court on Tuesday held her guilty of forgery and sentenced her to two years in jail under Section 465, 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document). The charge under the Information Technology Act was not proved.

