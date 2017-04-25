Former Congress MLA Makwana to join BJP

Kirankumar Makwana, former Congress MLA from Jambusar in Bharuch district, on Monday resigned from the party and decided to join the BJP.

Makwana was a Congress member for the last 15 years and had successfully contested the 2007 Assembly elections from Jambusar seat — he had defeated BJP leader and the then minister Chhatrasinh Mori. In 2012, however, Mori defeated Makwana by 18,730 votes. “In the 2012 elections, some Congress leaders had worked against me which resulted in my defeat. I had complained about this to top party leaders, but no action was taken,” Makwana told The Indian Express.

Bharuch district Congress president Rajendrasinh Rana said, “We were planning to dismiss him, but he sent his resignation to us. We have accepted it.”

