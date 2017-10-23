Former Congress minister booked for trying to implicate TRS leader in drugs case

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychiatric Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against former Congress minister D Sridhar Babu for allegedly trying to implicate a TRS leader in a drugs case by planting a packet of ganja in his house. Sridhar Babu, however, said that the ruling TRS Government was trying to fix him. He was civil supplies minister in the Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

A case was registered at Chikadpally Police Station against Sridhar Babu and two Congress workers Bhargav K and S Sudershan under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychiatric Substances (NDPS) Act, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central zone) Joel Davis said. Kishan Reddy, TRS president of Mutharam Mandal in Peddapalli district lodged the complaint accusing Sridhar of assuring two Congress workers, Bharghav and Sudarshan, to help them in implicating him in a narcotics case. Reddy gave recordings of two phone conversations in which Sridhar Babu allegedly promised the Congress workers. Kishan Reddy and Sudarshan are involved in a land dispute in their village.

“The alacrity with which police registered the complaint without verifying anything shows it is politically motivated to fix me due to my popularity in the district,” Babu said, dismissing the allegations.

