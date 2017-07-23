Former Congress leader Shivajirao Giridhar Patil passes away

Shivajirao Giridhar Patil Shivajirao Giridhar Patil

Former Congress leader and minister committed to the cooperative movement, Shivajirao Giridhar Patil (92), passed away in Mumbai on Saturday. The father of late actress, Smita Patil, he had always showed his commitment to social causes across sectors with resolve and contributed in the field of education and agriculture through the cooperative sector. In 2013, Patil was awarded with the Padma Bhushan, the highest civilian award.

The former member of Parliament and state legislative Assembly, he had participated in the freedom movement as a student. Patil was a member of the Rajya Sabha during 1992-98, an MLC from 1960 to 1967 and an MLA for three consecutive terms from 1967 to 1980.

Patil worked as the minister in the cabinets led by late chief ministers Vasantrao Naik, Shankarrao Chavan and Vasantdada Patil. Known for his easy approach, Patil never allowed power politics to overpower his commitment and passion to the social work and people.

Senior political commentator Bharatkumar Raut said: “Shivajirao Giridhar Patil was a staunch socialist. One can say that veteran socialist leader S M Joshi was his mentor. The late Congress leader and first chief minister and Union Defence Minister Yashantrao Chavan got Patil to join the Congress. It was part of the expansion drive. It was then known as “berij che raajkaran” (politics of multiplication).”

Leaders across party lines and prominent personalities from various walks of life offered their condolences. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in his message: “We have lost a great leader and reformer of the Cooperative Movement. His immense contribution in strengthening the cooperative network in sugar and education sector will always be remembered.”

The NCP president Sharad Pawar who had worked with Patil said: “Patil showed absolute commitment to the Cooperative Movement and democratic ideology. He belonged to a generation whose politics veered on social commitments.”

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted to offer his condolences, along with several cabinet ministers. The former Speaker in state legislative Assembly, Dilip Walse Patil, said: “Maharashtra and our country has suffered a great loss with the demise of Shivajirao Patil. My deepest condolences to his family.”

Opposition leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said: “My father late Balasaheb Vikhe-Patil and Shivajirao Patil had worked together in the cooperative sector. We shared family ties and it is a personal loss to me.” MPCC chief Ashok Chavan said: “ Patil’s contribution to social sectors was immense and his demise is a setback to cooperative sector.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App