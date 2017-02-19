Former CJI Altamas Kabir in critical condition

Former Chief Justice of India Justice Altamas Kabir (Express Photo) Former Chief Justice of India Justice Altamas Kabir (Express Photo)

Former Chief Justice of India Altamas Kabir is in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata, according to PTI. Justice Kabir, who has been suffering from prolonged illness, is reportedly on life support. The 39th Chief Justice of India, Kabir held office from September 29, 2012 till his retirement on July 18, 2013.

“He is on a life support system since his condition is very critical,” former Supreme Court judge Ashok Ganguly told PTI. “He is suffering from a kidney-related ailment,” said Ganguly, who is a close friend of Kabir’s. A spokesperson of Apollo Hospitals Anjali Singh, where Kabir is admitted, confirmed he is in critical condition and is undergoing treatment.

Kabir was born in Kolkata, where he completed his LLB and MA from the University of Calcutta. He was made a permanent judge of the Calcutta High Court on August, 6 1990. He was made acting chief justice of the Calcutta High Court on January 11, 2005. Following this, he was appointed acting chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court, just before being elevated to the Supreme Court.

Kabir courted controversy during the end of his tenure when he was accused of blocking Justice Bhaskar Bhattacharya, former Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court, from being elevated to the Supreme Court. Kabir allegedly delayed Bhattacharya’s appointment in a tit-for-tat against the latter blocking his sister’s elevation to Calcutta High Court. He was also accused of favouring the Sahara Group in its case against the Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) on refunding Rs 24,000 crore to investors.

Kabir was also part of the bench which heard the case against the two Italian Marines, accused of killing two fishermen off the coast of Kerala.

