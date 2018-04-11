Former Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s baggage left at Delhi airport

Since the check-in baggage of Raju had to go through regulated security screening, it could not be loaded at the aircraft. (Source: REUTERS/File/Representational photo) Since the check-in baggage of Raju had to go through regulated security screening, it could not be loaded at the aircraft. (Source: REUTERS/File/Representational photo)

The baggage of former Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who took an Air India flight to Visakhapatnam, was left at the airport here yesterday as it could not be loaded in the aircraft after security screening, according to officials.

A Delhi airport spokesperson on Tuesday said the bag was checked in around “12 minutes before scheduled departure of Air India’s Delhi-Visakhapatnam flight AI 451”.

Since the check-in baggage of Raju had to go through regulated security screening, it could not be loaded at the aircraft, the spokesperson said in a statement.

An Air India official yesterday said the former minister’s baggage could not reach the aircraft on time because of ‘slow movement of baggage belt at the Delhi airport.’

Later, the baggage was taken on an IndiGo flight which left some 45 minutes after the Air India flight, the official added.

TDP leader Raju, who served as Civil Aviation Minister for more than three years, had put in his papers last month over his party’s demand for special status to Andhra Pradesh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App