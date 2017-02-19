Former CJI Altamas Kabir passes away in Kolkata after prolonged illness

Chief Justice of India Justice Altamas Kabir at the e-book inaguration programme “The High court at Calcutta 150 years: An overview” in Kolkata on Friday. Express Photo by Partha Paul. Kolkata. 28.06.13 Chief Justice of India Justice Altamas Kabir at the e-book inaguration programme “The High court at Calcutta 150 years: An overview” in Kolkata on Friday. Express Photo by Partha Paul. Kolkata. 28.06.13

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Altamas Kabir passed away at a Kolkata hospital on Sunday. Kabir who was suffering from a prolonged illness was undergoing treatment at Apollo hospital in Kolkata, according to PTI. He was reported to be in a critical condition earlier in the day. The former CJI was reportedly on life support. Kabir, (68), who was suffering from a kidney ailment and related complications, died at 2.52 PM, a senior hospital official told PTI. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son, his son in-law Leon D’Souza said.

According to former Supreme Court judge Ashok Ganguly, Kabir was diagnosed with kidney-related ailment and had been admitted in the hospital for treatment. Earlier on Saturday former Supreme Court judge Ashok Ganguly, who was present at the hospital, said, “He is on a life support system since his condition is very critical. He is suffering from a kidney-related ailment.”

Mamata Banerjee condoles death of former CJI Altamas Kabir

“He is in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment,” spokesperson of Apollo Hospitals Anjali Singh said.

The 39th Chief Justice of India, Kabir held office from September 29, 2012 till his retirement on July 18, 2013. Kabir was born in Kolkata, where he completed his LLB and MA from the University of Calcutta. Kabir courted controversy during the end of his tenure when he was accused of blocking Justice Bhaskar Bhattacharya, former Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court, from being elevated to the Supreme Court. He was also accused of favouring the Sahara Group in its case against the Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) on refunding Rs 24,000 crore to investors.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd