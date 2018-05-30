Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi airlifted to Gurgaon’s Medanta hospital

Ex-Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi Ex-Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi

Chhattisgarh’s first Chief Minister and founder of the newly formed Chhattisgarh Janata Congress Ajit Jogi has been airlifted to Gurgaon’s Medanta hospital after suffering from a pulmonary edema (coagulation of water in the lungs), according to doctors.

Jogi was admitted to Raipur’s Ramkrishna Care Hospital for the past week after he showed signs of pneumonia and was said to be recovering. He was later put on ventilator support earlier on Tuesday morning after he complained of breathlessness.

After consultation, the doctors decided to refer him to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon for further treatment. Meanwhile, son and MLA Amit Jogi issued an update saying that the air ambulance has landed in Delhi, and a “green corridor” is being created to take him to Medanta.

In early 2016, Ajit and Amit Jogi broke away from the Congress after allegations of meddling with the election process in the Antagarh bypoll.

The Jogis then formed the Chhattisgarh Janata Congress, which has positioned itself as the regional alternative to the BJP and Congress.

While many suggest that its ability to win seats may be limited, it will be a major player in the elections, carrying influence across Chhattisgarh in terms of votes, in an election where the vote share difference has been less than 1.5 per cent for three consecutive elections.

